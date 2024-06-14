On June 14, 2024, Gregory Peters, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Netflix Inc (NFLX, Financial), executed a sale of 4,783 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 13,090 shares of Netflix Inc.

Netflix Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company, offering TV series, documentaries, and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. The company provides a subscription-based service with content that can be watched both online and offline.

Over the past year, Gregory Peters has sold a total of 49,776 shares of Netflix Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 46 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the date of the recent sale, shares of Netflix Inc were priced at $675 each. This pricing gives the company a market cap of approximately $291.22 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 46.90, which is above the industry median of 18.39.

The stock's valuation, according to the GF Value, is set at $484.91, indicating that at the current price of $675, Netflix Inc is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale event and the current stock valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points regarding the ownership and valuation status of Netflix Inc.

