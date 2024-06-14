On June 14, 2024, BISON CAPITAL PARTNERS VI, L.P., a Director and 10% Owner, purchased 150,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA, Financial). This transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this acquisition, the insider now holds a total of 250,000 shares of the company.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc specializes in the manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive aftermarket parts including alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly products, and brake master cylinders.

Over the past year, the insider has engaged in multiple transactions, accumulating a total of 250,000 shares, with no recorded sales of shares.

The broader trend in insider activity for the company shows a predominance of buying over selling, with 16 insider buys and only 2 insider sells over the past year.

On the valuation front, shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc were priced at $5.83 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $119.745 million. According to the GF Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.39, suggesting that it is currently undervalued.

The GF Value, a measure of intrinsic value, is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent insider purchase could signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the company's future performance, aligning with the current undervaluation indicated by the GF Value.

