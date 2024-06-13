On June 13, 2024, Theodore Shasta, a Director at MBIA Inc (MBI, Financial), executed a sale of 21,405 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 82,625 shares of MBIA Inc.

MBIA Inc is primarily involved in providing financial guarantee insurance and related advisory services. The company aims to support public finance and structured finance transactions by ensuring the payment of principal and interest when due.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,405 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 2 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the last year.

Shares of MBIA Inc were priced at $5.52 on the day of the sale. The company currently holds a market cap of $284.583 million.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of MBIA Inc is estimated at $1.45 per share, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 3.81.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

