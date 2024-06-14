On June 14, 2024, Mark Field, Senior Vice President & Chief Technology Officer of Insulet Corp (PODD, Financial), executed a sale of 1,500 shares of the company. According to the SEC Filing, the transaction occurred at a stock price of $199.96 per share. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 12,875 shares of Insulet Corp.

Insulet Corp, a global medical device company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's flagship product, the Omnipod Insulin Management System, provides a unique, automated insulin delivery solution.

Over the past year, Mark Field has sold a total of 3,631 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 10 insider sells and only 2 insider buys over the same timeframe.

As of the date of the sale, Insulet Corp (PODD, Financial) shares were trading at $199.96, giving the company a market cap of $13.90 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 60.12, which is above the industry median of 28.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is calculated at $375.99, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.53.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's strong valuation metrics and the ongoing trends in insider transactions.

