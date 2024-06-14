On June 14, 2024, Jeffrey Hurd, Chief Operating Officer of Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH, Financial), sold 9,969 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 121,520.84 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company offers a range of financial advisory, asset management, and insurance solutions, catering to the needs of its clients through its various subsidiaries.

Over the past year, Jeffrey Hurd has sold a total of 49,845 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been 19 insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Equitable Holdings Inc were trading at $39.62 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $13.02 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock is 12.39, which is above the industry median of 11.16.

The GF Value of Equitable Holdings Inc is $40.43, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98. This suggests that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value, which considers historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

The insider trend for Equitable Holdings Inc shows a preference for selling over buying among insiders, which could be an area of interest for investors monitoring insider behaviors.

This valuation and insider activity could be crucial for investors looking for insights into the financial health and insider sentiment of Equitable Holdings Inc.

