On June 17, 2024, Rainer Bosselmann, Director of Argan Inc (AGX, Financial), executed a sale of 50,000 shares of the company at a price of $76.71 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 247,719 shares of Argan Inc.

Argan Inc is engaged in providing engineering, procurement, construction, and other services to the power generation and renewable energy sectors. The company's projects typically involve the design and construction of power plants that are run on a variety of fuels, including natural gas, as well as renewable sources such as wind and solar.

Over the past year, Rainer Bosselmann has sold a total of 150,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend where there have been 8 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year within the company.

Shares of Argan Inc were trading at $76.71 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $1.045 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 27.86, which is above both the industry median of 15.24 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate used by GuruFocus, Argan Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The GF Value of $59.27 suggests a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.29, indicating that the stock's current price is higher than its estimated fair value.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results as estimated by analysts.

This insider sale might attract investor attention as they evaluate the stock's current valuation and consider the insider's recent trading activities as part of their investment decision-making process.

