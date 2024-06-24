Oscar Fanjul, Director at Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC, Financial), executed a sale of 6,000 shares of the company on June 13, 2024. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 53,393.316 shares of the company.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc (MMC, Financial) is a global professional services firm offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. The company operates through two segments: Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The firm is known for its expertise in insurance broking, risk management, reinsurance services, talent management, investment advisory, and management consulting.

Over the past year, Oscar Fanjul has sold a total of 14,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a total of 16 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc were priced at $209.01, resulting in a market cap of approximately $104.22 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.84, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 11.16.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc is estimated at $203.45 per share, making the stock Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The recent insider selling activity could be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insights into how insiders view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

