Owens-Corning Inc (OC, Financial), a leading global producer of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites, recently witnessed a significant transaction by one of its top executives. Todd Fister, the Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, sold 3,000 shares of the company on June 13, 2024. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 34,626.217 shares of Owens-Corning Inc.

Over the past year, Todd Fister has sold a total of 8,375 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend within the company, where there have been 15 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the day of the sale, shares of Owens-Corning Inc were priced at $180.85, valuing the company at a market cap of $15.352 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 14.34, which is below both the industry median of 15.24 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, Owens-Corning Inc is currently significantly overvalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.43. The GF Value of $126.90 suggests a premium compared to the current trading price.

The valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations provided by analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of the company's future prospects and current valuation. Owens-Corning Inc continues to play a significant role in its industry, with a strong presence in manufacturing and marketing building materials systems and composite solutions.

