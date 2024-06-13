On June 13, 2024, Andrea Acosta, Chief Accounting Officer of Pinterest Inc (PINS, Financial), sold 3,845 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 189,470 shares of Pinterest Inc.

Pinterest Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The platform allows users to find ideas like recipes, home and style inspiration, and more. Users can create boards to save what they find and learn new things.

Over the past year, Andrea Acosta has sold a total of 3,845 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 56 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Pinterest Inc were trading at $43.9 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of $29.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 199.23, significantly higher than the industry median of 22 and above the company's historical median.

The stock's valuation, according to GF Value, is $32.00, indicating that with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37, Pinterest Inc is considered Significantly Overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to understand the broader financial health and market expectations surrounding Pinterest Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.