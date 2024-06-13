On June 13, 2024, David Dorman, a Director at Dell Technologies Inc (DELL, Financial), executed a sale of 75,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 114,317 shares of Dell Technologies Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc, headquartered in Round Rock, Texas, is a global provider of information technology solutions. The company offers a wide range of products and services including servers, networking, and storage solutions as well as cloud-based services. Dell aims to address the diverse IT needs of its customers, from individual consumers to large enterprises.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $135.26 each, placing the total value of the transaction at approximately $10,144,500. This sale by the insider is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where Dell Technologies Inc has seen a total of 40 insider sells and no insider buys.

The company's shares currently hold a market cap of approximately $100.74 billion. Dell Technologies Inc's price-earnings ratio stands at 28.68, which is above both the industry median of 24.045 and the company's historical median.

Regarding valuation, Dell Technologies Inc's stock appears to be Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 2.52, based on a GF Value of $53.62. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

The insider transaction history and the current stock valuation suggest a cautious approach for potential investors, considering the high price-earnings ratio and the significant overvaluation relative to the GF Value.

