Paul Paradis, Executive Director & President of Sezzle Inc (SEZL, Financial), executed a sale of 1,645 shares in the company on June 14, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 200,036 shares of Sezzle Inc.

Sezzle Inc operates as a financial technology company, providing payment platforms that facilitate payments between consumers and retailers in the United States, Canada, and India. The company's innovative solutions aim to empower users to take control of their financial futures while shopping online.

Over the past year, Paul Paradis has sold a total of 23,790 shares of Sezzle Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 23 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the latest transaction, shares of Sezzle Inc were priced at $79.69, valuing the company with a market cap of $456.224 million. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 35.31, significantly above both the industry median of 14.54 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Sezzle Inc is estimated at $31.06 per share, making the current price-to-GF-Value ratio 2.57. This suggests that the stock is Significantly Overvalued.

The valuation metrics and the insider selling trend might suggest that insiders are cautious about the company's current valuation relative to its intrinsic value.

Investors and stakeholders in Sezzle Inc may want to keep an eye on further insider transactions and other market signals to gauge the future direction of the company's stock price and its overall financial health.

