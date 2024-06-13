Director Dawson Harvey executed a sale of 4,371 shares of AppLovin Corp (APP, Financial) on June 13, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 11,565 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $75.65, totaling approximately $330,515.15.

AppLovin Corp, a company engaged in the development of mobile software applications, has seen a significant amount of insider selling over the past year, with 39 insider sales and no insider buys. Dawson Harvey has sold a total of 7,148 shares over the past year.

The company's shares are currently trading with a market cap of approximately $25.81 billion. AppLovin Corp's price-earnings ratio stands at 46.70, which is above the industry median of 26.45. The GF Value of the stock is $55.36, indicating that it is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.37.

The valuation metrics suggest a premium compared to historical and industry averages. The company's valuation includes considerations of historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected business performance.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to gauge potential future stock movements.

