Q4 2024 Quantum Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 17, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Welcome to Quantum's fiscal full-year 2024 financial results and business update conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this conference call is being recorded for replay purposes.



I will now turn the conference over to Brian Cabrera, Quantum's Chief Administrative Officer. Thank you.



Brian Cabrera - Quantum Corp - Chief Administrative Officer



Good afternoon, and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss Quantum's fiscal 2024 financial results. I'm Bryan Cabrera, Quantum's Chief Administrative Officer. Speaking first today is Jamie Lerner, our Chairman and CEO; followed by Ken Gianella, our CFO. We'll then open the call to questions from analysts.



Some of our comments during the call today may include forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact should be viewed as forward looking, including any projections of revenue, margins, expenses, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, cash flows, or other financial operational or performance topics. These statements involve