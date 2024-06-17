On June 17, 2024, Mary Mcdowell, a Director at Autodesk Inc (ADSK, Financial), sold 1,650 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 31,566 shares of Autodesk Inc.

Autodesk Inc specializes in 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services. Their products are essential in the architecture, engineering, construction, manufacturing, media, education, and entertainment industries.

Over the past year, Mary Mcdowell has sold a total of 16,006 shares of Autodesk Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend seen within the company, where there have been 30 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Autodesk Inc were trading at $229.14 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $51.83 billion. The price-earnings ratio of Autodesk Inc stands at 52.06, which is above the industry median of 26.45.

The stock is currently considered to be Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.9, based on a GF Value of $253.27. The GF Value is a proprietary measure used to determine the fair value of a stock, taking into account historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on past performance, and future business expectations.

The insider trend for Autodesk Inc suggests a cautious approach from insiders, with more selling activity than buying over the past year. This could be an indicator of how insiders view the stock's valuation and future prospects.

Investors and stakeholders in Autodesk Inc may want to keep an eye on insider transactions and broader market trends to better understand the potential direction of the stock and its valuation.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.