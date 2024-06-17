On June 17, 2024, David Ranhoff, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 107,943 shares of Enphase Energy Inc.

Enphase Energy Inc, a company listed on the NASDAQ, operates in the solar technology sector, providing energy management solutions. It is known for its microinverter technology for the solar photovoltaic industry, among other energy-related products.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,000 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent sale occurred when shares were priced at $123.27, valuing the transaction at approximately $616,350. This sale contributes to a broader pattern observed over the last year, where Enphase Energy Inc has seen more insider selling (7 instances) than buying (5 instances).

As of the latest trading session, Enphase Energy Inc has a market cap of approximately $16.44 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 62.93, which is above the industry median of 33.45. Despite this higher valuation metric, the company's stock appears to be undervalued when considering the GF Value of $203.12, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.61.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might draw the attention of current and potential investors, especially considering the company's valuation and stock performance metrics.

