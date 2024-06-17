On June 17, 2024, B Parshall, Director at Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK, Financial), executed a sale of 5,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company.

Cytokinetics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for people suffering from debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $52.55, valuing the transaction at approximately $262,750. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

The broader insider transaction history for Cytokinetics Inc shows a pattern of selling activities, with 39 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The current market cap of Cytokinetics Inc stands at approximately $6.18 billion. The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are derived from historical trading multiples and adjusted by GuruFocus based on the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

Based on the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Cytokinetics Inc is currently significantly overvalued. The stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 18, indicating a substantial premium compared to its estimated fair value of $2.92 per share.

This recent insider activity and the stock's valuation metrics provide important data points for investors monitoring Cytokinetics Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.