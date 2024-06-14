On June 14, 2024, David King, Director of Primoris Services Corp (PRIM, Financial), executed a sale of 2,500 shares of the company at a price of $52.86 per share. This transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 27,517 shares of the company.

Primoris Services Corp specializes in construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. The company caters to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers.

Over the past year, David King has sold a total of 10,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The overall insider transaction history for Primoris Services Corp shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 17 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Primoris Services Corp were trading at $52.86 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $2.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 20.34, which is above both the industry median of 15.24 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Primoris Services Corp is $37.64 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.4.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This recent insider sale by David King may be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Primoris Services Corp.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.