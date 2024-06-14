On June 14, 2024, Heather Russell, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of TransUnion (TRU, Financial), sold 7,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 32,744 shares of TransUnion.

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that provides data and analytics services to help businesses and consumers make informed decisions. The company operates in multiple countries and offers products that assist with credit reporting, fraud and identity management, risk assessment, and marketing.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $73.1 each. This transaction has adjusted the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, Heather Russell has sold a total of 7,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for TransUnion shows a trend with 2 insider buys and 15 insider sells over the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, TransUnion's shares are currently trading at $73.1, giving the company a market cap of $13.85 billion. The stock is considered Modestly Undervalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.88, based on a GF Value of $82.63.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

