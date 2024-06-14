Vice President Grant Brackebusch sold 12,967 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc (IDR, Financial) on June 14, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 118,989 shares of the company.

Idaho Strategic Resources Inc is engaged in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company focuses on acquiring and developing mineral resources in areas that provide access to key infrastructure and geological potential for large-scale deposits.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 20,572 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed over the last year, where there have been three insider sells and no insider buys.

Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources Inc were trading at $10.02 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $128.678 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 40.40, which is above both the industry median of 17.325 and the company's historical median.

The stock is considered Fairly Valued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98, based on a GF Value of $10.26. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates.

