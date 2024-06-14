Director James Kao Acquires 7,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (RBB)

On June 14, 2024, James Kao, Director at RBB Bancorp (RBB, Financial), purchased 7,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 548,511 shares of RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its offerings include deposit products, loans, and other banking services primarily in Los Angeles, California, and New York, New York.

Over the past year, James Kao has increased his holdings in RBB Bancorp by purchasing a total of 96,688 shares. This recent acquisition aligns with a broader trend within the company, where there have been 15 insider buys and no insider sales over the same period.

Shares of RBB Bancorp were priced at $17.08 on the day of the transaction. The company currently has a market cap of $315.882 million. The price-earnings ratio stands at 8.16, which is below both the industry median of 9.4 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, RBB Bancorp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

