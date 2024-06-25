Christopher Joyce, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC, Financial), executed a sale of 16,000 shares of the company on June 14, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 422,912 shares of the company.

Over the past year, Christopher Joyce has sold a total of 56,534 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend among insiders at Alignment Healthcare Inc, where there have been 23 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the last year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc, a company focused on providing customized healthcare in the United States through its proprietary technology platform, was trading at $8.01 per share on the day of the sale. This pricing values the company with a market cap of approximately $1.51 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of ALHC is estimated at $16.49 per share, suggesting that the stock might be undervalued. The price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.49, indicating that the stock is a Possible Value Trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

This insider selling activity and the current valuation metrics provide critical data points for investors monitoring Alignment Healthcare Inc's stock performance and insider behaviors.

