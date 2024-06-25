S&P futures vs fair value: -1.00. Nasdaq futures vs fair value: +28.00.The S&P 500 futures are down one point, trading slightly below fair value. The Nasdaq 100 futures are up 28 points, 0.1% above fair value. The Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down 30 points, 0.1% below fair value.Stock futures are mostly flat ahead of some important data releases. The May Retail Sales report will be out at 8:30 ET, followed by the May Industrial Production and Capacity Utilization report. Treasury yields are almost unchanged, with the 10-year note yield up one basis point to 4.29% and the 2-year note yield up one basis point to 4.77%.Early gains in some big tech and semiconductor stocks are supporting the broader market.In corporate news: Lennar (LEN 152.25, -4.26, -2.7%): Beat earnings by $0.22, beat revenue estimates, new orders up 19%. Issued Q3 guidance with deliveries of 20,500-21,000. La-Z-Boy (LZB 37.45, +3.36, +9.9%): Beat earnings by $0.25, beat revenue estimates. Expects industry challenges in FY25. NextEra Energy (NEE 69.00, -3.31, -4.6%): Plans to sell $2.0 billion of equity units. Chegg (CHGG 3.10, +0.49, +18.8%): Announced a restructuring plan and new growth vision. Boeing (BA 177.65, -0.74, -0.4%): A whistleblower claims Boeing lost track of 400 bad 737 parts. CEO David Calhoun will testify to the Senate today at 14:00 ET. Occidental Petro (OXY 60.57, +0.37, +0.6%): Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) (Trades, Portfolio) bought 2,947,611 shares at $59.38 - $60.37, worth nearly $176 million. Tesla (TSLA 186.67, -0.77, -0.4%): CEO Elon Musk to give stock options to high-performing employees.Reviewing overnight developments:Today's NewsAmazon (AMZN, Financial) has expanded its RxPass subscription savings program under its Prime membership to include Medicare beneficiaries. This expansion will now make the subscription service available to over 50 million Medicare beneficiaries. RxPass offers access to fast and free delivery of 60 eligible prescription medications for $5 a month. Additionally, Amazon Pharmacy provides up to 80% discounts on generics and up to 40% on brand name medicines for RxPass members, with or without insurance. Amazon claims this could reduce Medicare spending by nearly $2B and decrease customer out-of-pocket expenses.Micron Technology (MU, Financial) saw its stock rise about 3% premarket after BofA Securities added the stock to its US 1 List, which features the firm's best investment ideas. Other notable companies on the list include Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Spotify Technology (SPOT), and Amazon (AMZN).Apple (AAPL) is set to make concessions to allow rivals greater access to its contactless technology system. This move is expected to help conclude a Brussels investigation into its mobile payments system. The European Commission had previously charged Apple with breaking competition law by preventing competitors from accessing its NFC technology, which benefits its own Apple Pay system.Boston Scientific (BSX) announced a deal to acquire Silk Road Medical (SILK) for $27.50 a share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $1.16B. The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2024 and will add innovative stroke prevention technology to Boston Scientific's vascular portfolio.Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) has increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum (OXY, Financial) to nearly 29%, worth about $15.37B. Berkshire bought over 2.9M Occidental shares in three separate transactions recently, continuing a buying spree that has lasted nine business days.PhillipCapital downgraded Apple (AAPL) to Neutral from Accumulate due to recent share price movements, though it raised the price target to $220 from $194. At its 2024 Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple unveiled its AI framework Apple Intelligence, along with updates to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, WatchOS 11, and MacOS 15.Fisker (FSRN) has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Delaware and is in advanced talks for debtor-in-possession financing and asset sales. The company cited market and macroeconomic headwinds as reasons for the filing.Chegg (CHGG, Financial) shares jumped over 19% after announcing a 23% reduction in its global headcount, resulting in a loss of 441 employees. The company expects non-GAAP expense savings of $40M to $50M in 2025 but will incur a $10M to $14M restructuring charge.DermTech (DMTK) has filed for voluntary Chapter 11 protection as part of its strategic alternatives review process. Morning Brew: Amazon Expands RxPass to Medicare, Micron Joins BofA's US 1 List, Apple Faces EU
I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
