Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL) Q3 FY2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates, EPS Loss Narrows

Company Faces Challenges Amidst Financial Restructuring

Author's Avatar
29 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $128.1 million, fell short of analyst estimates of $136.42 million, representing a 6% year-over-year decrease.
  • GAAP EPS: Reported a GAAP operating loss of $3.5 million, an improvement from the $5.3 million loss in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: 30.4%, down from 31.7% in the same quarter last year and 32.2% in the previous quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $11.9 million, representing a 9.3% margin, slightly down from $12.5 million (9.2% margin) in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Bookings: $101.7 million, with a net backlog of $653.4 million, indicating strong demand for the company's technology and solutions.
  • Segment Performance: Terrestrial & Wireless Networks segment net sales increased by 4.6% year-over-year to $56.6 million, while Satellite & Space Communications segment net sales decreased by $10.8 million to $71.4 million.
  • New Credit Facility: Secured a $60 million revolver and a $162 million term loan maturing in 2028, strengthening the balance sheet.
Article's Main Image

On June 18, 2024, Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024. Comtech Telecommunications Corp is a provider of modern communications solutions, engaged in designing, developing, producing, and marketing products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company operates in two business segments: Satellite and Space Communications and Terrestrial and Wireless Networks, with the majority of sales generated from the Satellite and Space Communications segment.

Performance and Challenges

Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL, Financial) reported consolidated net sales of $128.1 million for Q3 FY2024, a 6% decrease from $136.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. This figure also represents a sequential decline from $134.2 million in Q2 FY2024. The company's gross margin decreased to 30.4% from 31.7% in Q3 FY2023 and 32.2% in Q2 FY2024. The consolidated operating loss improved year-over-year to $3.5 million from $5.3 million in Q3 FY2023 but showed a sequential decline from the $3.0 million operating income in Q2 FY2024.

1803063047166783488.png

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, Comtech secured a new credit facility, comprising a $60 million revolver and a $162 million term loan maturing in 2028. This refinancing effort is expected to strengthen the company's balance sheet and support future growth. Additionally, Comtech won significant contracts, including a five-year contract with the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for the operations and maintenance of their statewide next-generation 911 (NG911) public safety system, valued at over $140 million, with a potential extension to over $250 million.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q3 FY2024 Q3 FY2023 Q2 FY2024
Net Sales $128.1 million $136.3 million $134.2 million
Gross Margin 30.4% 31.7% 32.2%
Operating Income (Loss) ($3.5) million ($5.3) million $3.0 million
Adjusted EBITDA $11.9 million $12.5 million $15.1 million

Segment Performance

The Terrestrial and Wireless Networks segment reported net sales of $56.6 million, a 4.6% increase from Q3 FY2023. The segment's operating income improved to $5.7 million, or 10.1% of related segment net sales, compared to $3.1 million, or 5.8%, in Q3 FY2023. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $11.3 million, or 20.0% of related segment net sales, up from $9.2 million, or 16.9%, in Q3 FY2023.

Conversely, the Satellite and Space Communications segment saw a decline in net sales to $71.4 million, down from $82.2 million in Q3 FY2023. However, the segment's operating income increased to $2.8 million, or 3.9% of related segment net sales, from $0.1 million, or 0.1%, in Q3 FY2023. Adjusted EBITDA for this segment was $7.2 million, or 10.1% of related segment net sales, up from $6.4 million, or 7.7%, in Q3 FY2023.

Commentary

"Today, Comtech’s balance sheet is now stronger. Specifically, thanks to a concerted effort from our Board and key leaders on our management team, Comtech negotiated and secured a new credit facility, comprising a $60 million revolver and a $162 million term loan that matures in 2028." - John Ratigan, Interim CEO

Analysis

Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL, Financial) faces significant challenges, including a decline in net sales and gross margin. However, the company's recent refinancing and contract wins indicate a potential for future growth. The improved balance sheet and strategic focus on cash conversion cycles are positive steps towards stabilizing the company's financial health. Investors should monitor the company's ability to capitalize on new opportunities and manage its operational priorities effectively.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Comtech Telecommunications Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.