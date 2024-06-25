Chewy Inc's Meteoric Rise: Unpacking the 31% Surge in Just 3 Months

Author's Avatar
9 minutes ago

Chewy Inc (CHWY, Financial), a leading name in the e-commerce pet care industry, has demonstrated a remarkable stock performance in recent months. With a current market capitalization of $10.48 billion and a stock price of $24.05, Chewy has seen a 0.57% gain over the past week and an impressive 31.17% gain over the past three months. According to GuruFocus, the current GF Value of Chewy is $42.12, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued, a status that has been consistent since the past GF Value of $49.99.

Company Overview

Chewy Inc, operating within the cyclical retail industry, stands as the largest e-commerce retailer dedicated to pet care in the United States. Founded in 2011 and later acquired by PetSmart in 2017, Chewy went public in 2019. The company offers a comprehensive range of products including pet food, treats, medications, and various hard goods. In 2023, Chewy reported a robust $11.2 billion in sales, showcasing its significant market presence. 1803067913024991232.png

Assessing Profitability

Chewy's financial health, as indicated by its Profitability Rank of 4/10, reflects a moderate position within the industry. The company's Operating Margin stands at 0.15%, surpassing 30.63% of 1,110 companies in the same sector. Additionally, Chewy's Return on Equity (ROE) is an impressive 19.22%, better than 81.47% of its peers. Its Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) are 2.82% and 1.31% respectively, further underscoring its ability to manage assets and investments effectively. 1803067931572203520.png

Growth Trajectory

Chewy's growth metrics are robust, with a Growth Rank of 8/10. The company has achieved a 13.70% 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share, outperforming 70.63% of 1,052 companies. Its 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is even more impressive at 23.90%, ranking better than 89.78% of 959 companies. Looking ahead, Chewy's estimated Total Revenue Growth Rate for the next 3 to 5 years is 7.40%, which is promising. The EPS growth rates are also noteworthy, with a 97.20% growth over the past three years and an anticipated 79.84% over the next 3 to 5 years. 1803067949771288576.png

Major Shareholders

Chewy's stock is held by notable investors including Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio), holding 19,819,195 shares (4.56% share), Jim Simons with 2,320,855 shares (0.53% share), and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) who owns 1,078,268 shares (0.25% share). These significant investments reflect confidence in Chewy's business model and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

Chewy operates in a competitive environment with major players like Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS, Financial) with a market cap of $8.25 billion, Etsy Inc (ETSY, Financial) valued at $6.88 billion, and Maplebear Inc (CART, Financial) at $8.85 billion. Despite the stiff competition, Chewy's unique market positioning and expansive product range allow it to maintain a strong presence in the pet care e-commerce sector.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chewy Inc's current market position is robust, characterized by significant stock price gains, strong profitability metrics, and promising growth prospects. The company's ability to outperform in both revenue and earnings growth, coupled with its strategic market positioning, makes it an attractive option for investors. The consistent undervaluation as per GF Value also suggests potential for future appreciation, making Chewy a noteworthy consideration in the cyclical retail sector.

