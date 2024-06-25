AutoZone Inc (AZO)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Strategic Advantages of AutoZone Inc

Author's Avatar
51 minutes ago

AutoZone Inc (AZO, Financial) has recently captured the attention of investors and financial analysts alike, thanks to its strong financial performance. With its stock price currently at $2,965.95, AutoZone Inc has experienced a daily increase of 0.92%, despite a slight dip of -4.11% over the past three months. A detailed analysis, supported by the GF Score, indicates that AutoZone Inc is poised for significant growth in the foreseeable future.

1803080371626209280.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a proprietary stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects: financial strength, profitability, growth, GF Value, and momentum. These aspects are weighted differently to calculate a composite score that ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance. Historically, stocks with higher GF Scores have tended to yield superior long-term returns.

With a GF Score of 94 out of 100, AutoZone Inc demonstrates a strong potential for market outperformance, driven by exceptional profitability and growth metrics.

Understanding AutoZone Inc's Business

AutoZone Inc operates as a premier retailer of aftermarket automotive parts in the United States, boasting a network of over 6,300 stores. The company caters to both do-it-yourself customers and commercial clients, offering a broad range of products for various vehicle makes and models. AutoZone's success is underpinned by its commitment to superior customer service, with knowledgeable staff who assist with vehicle diagnostics, part selection, and sometimes installation. Internationally, AutoZone extends its reach with over 750 stores in Mexico and more than 100 in Brazil. With a market cap of $50.67 billion and annual sales of $17.98 billion, AutoZone maintains a robust operating margin of 20.66%.

1803080413988679680.png

Profitability and Growth Metrics

AutoZone Inc's Profitability Rank is impressive, standing at a perfect 10 out of 10. The company's Operating Margin has shown consistent improvement over the past five years, increasing from 18.68% in 2019 to 19.90% in 2023. This trend highlights AutoZone's efficiency in managing its operations and maximizing profits.

Furthermore, AutoZone Inc is recognized for its strong growth trajectory. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 20.3% outperforms 80.13% of its peers in the Retail - Cyclical industry. Additionally, its EBITDA has grown impressively, with a three-year growth rate of 21.2% and a five-year rate of 21.4%, underscoring its ongoing ability to expand and generate increased earnings.

1803080439523602432.png

Conclusion

Considering AutoZone Inc's robust financial strength, exceptional profitability, and impressive growth metrics, the GF Score effectively highlights the company's strong position for potential market outperformance. Investors looking for similar opportunities can explore other companies with high GF Scores through the GF Score Screen available to GuruFocus Premium members.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.