On June 14, 2024, Timothy Larson, Chief Growth Officer of Skyline Champion Corp (SKY, Financial), sold 3,500 shares of the company. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company.

Skyline Champion Corp (SKY, Financial) is a manufacturer of manufactured and modular homes, park-model RVs, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, senior, and workforce housing sectors.

The shares were sold at a price of $71.98, valuing the transaction at approximately $251,930. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys. Timothy Larson's recent transaction represents all of his sales for the past year, with no shares purchased during the same period.

The stock of Skyline Champion Corp (SKY, Financial) currently holds a market cap of $4.20 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 28.58, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 10.95. This ratio also exceeds the company's historical median, indicating a higher valuation relative to earnings.

Regarding the stock's valuation, Skyline Champion Corp has a GF Value of $57.02, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26. This suggests that the stock is modestly overvalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

