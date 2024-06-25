Shareholders of Patterson Companies (PDCO, Financial) have faced a challenging year with the stock down about 20% year-to-date. However, a better-than-expected Q4 earnings report has provided some much-needed relief. The dental and animal health product maker met EPS and revenue expectations and issued in-line FY25 EPS guidance, suggesting business stability despite high interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Macroeconomic headwinds impacted Q4, notably in PDCO's dental equipment business, where internal sales declined by 12% due to soft demand in the CAD/CAM categories. Reduced equipment spending and unfavorable year-over-year comparisons also hindered growth.

A major cybersecurity attack at Change Healthcare, PDCO's claims processing vendor, disrupted many dental practices, affecting PDCO's value-added services business. This incident negatively impacted adjusted EPS by $0.04.

Despite these challenges, PDCO's Dental segment revenue decreased by just 3.8%, thanks to strength in the consumables business, which grew nearly 4% year-over-year. Excluding the deflationary effect on certain infection control products, growth was almost 6%.

In the Animal Health segment, internal sales grew by approximately 3%, driven by the production animal business. This segment also saw operating margin expansion due to positive sales mix and disciplined cost management. Company-wide, gross margin contracted by 90 basis points year-over-year to 21.8%, primarily due to the revenue shortfall in Dental linked to the cybersecurity incident.

PDCO's long-term strategy includes driving above-market revenue growth through investments in software and value-added services. Notable developments include the introduction of Patterson CarePay+ for patient financing and a partnership with Pearl to integrate pathology detection into PDCO's practice management software.

In summary, while PDCO's Q4 results were not exceptional, they were sufficient to boost investor confidence with the stock trading near multi-year lows.