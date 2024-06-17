Director Gerard Creagh Acquires 10,000 Shares of Chimera Investment Corp (CIM)

Author's Avatar

On June 17, 2024, Gerard Creagh, a Director at Chimera Investment Corp (CIM, Financial), purchased 10,000 shares of the company, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 125,899 shares of the company.

Chimera Investment Corp is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate-related assets.

The transaction occurred with shares priced at $13.07, valuing the purchase at approximately $130,700. This acquisition has increased the insider's stake in the company significantly.

Over the past year, Gerard Creagh has engaged in buying 10,000 shares and has not sold any shares of Chimera Investment Corp. The company's insider transaction history over the last year shows a total of 1 insider buy and 0 insider sells.

The stock's market cap stands at $1.08 billion. Chimera Investment Corp's price-earnings ratio is 8.61, which is below the industry median of 16.59, indicating a potentially undervalued status in comparison to its peers.

1803186083224252416.png

This insider purchase might signal a positive outlook from the insider regarding the company's future performance. Investors often look at insider buys as a sign of confidence in the company's prospects.

For more detailed valuation metrics such as price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, visit the respective links.

For a deeper analysis, investors might also consider the GF Value of the stock to assess its intrinsic value compared to the current trading price.

