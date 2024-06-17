Director Thomas Secor sold 928 shares of Novanta Inc (NOVT, Financial) on June 17, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $165 each.

Novanta Inc is a technology company that specializes in providing photonic and motion control components and subsystems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and advanced industrial technology markets.

Over the past year, Thomas Secor has sold a total of 1,928 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Novanta Inc shows a trend with 0 insider buys and 14 insider sells over the past year.

The current market cap of Novanta Inc is approximately $5.94 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 86.20, which is significantly higher than the industry median of 24.125 and also above the historical median for the company.

With a current stock price of $165 and a GF Value of $172.66, Novanta Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.96. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates.

This insider sell event aligns with the broader trend observed within the company, where insider selling activities have been predominant over the past year.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.