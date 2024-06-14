On June 14, 2024, James Dubois, Director at Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD, Financial), executed a sale of 3,523 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day with the SEC. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 19,829 shares of the company.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc (EXPD, Financial) is a global logistics company that offers a range of services including air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, and warehousing solutions, among others. The company operates a network that spans across multiple countries, facilitating international trade through innovative supply chain solutions.

Over the past year, James Dubois has sold a total of 3,523 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Expeditors International of Washington Inc shows a total of 4 insider sells and 0 insider buys over the same timeframe.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc were trading at $123.05 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $17.59 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 26.38, which is above both the industry median of 14.26 and the company's historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $81.89, which suggests that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.5.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business results as provided by Morningstar analysts.

This recent sale by Director James Dubois provides an update on insider activities at Expeditors International of Washington Inc, which is significant for investors tracking insider behaviors and their correlation with the company's stock performance and valuation.

