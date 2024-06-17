On June 17, 2024, Director Alexander Otto executed a significant transaction by selling 261,646 shares of SITE Centers Corp (SITC, Financial). The shares were sold at a price of $14.54 each, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 18,627,298 shares of the company.

SITE Centers Corp, a real estate investment trust (REIT), is primarily engaged in the business of owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redesigning shopping centers in suburban growth markets of the United States.

Over the past year, Alexander Otto has sold a total of 987,456 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been three insider sells and no insider buys.

As of the transaction date, SITE Centers Corp had a market cap of approximately $3.009 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 14.08, which is below both the industry median of 16.59 and the company's historical median.

The GF Value of SITE Centers Corp is calculated at $12.95, suggesting that with a trading price of $14.54, the stock is modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.12.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sell event and the current valuation metrics provide investors with updated data points to consider in their analysis of SITE Centers Corp's stock performance and market position.

