Director Judy Olian sold 1,700 shares of United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial) on June 17, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 5,605 shares of the company.

United Therapeutics Corp, a biotechnology firm, focuses on the development and commercialization of unique products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions.

Over the past year, Judy Olian has sold a total of 16,700 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend seen within the company, where there have been 73 insider sells and no insider buys over the last year.

On the day of the sale, shares of United Therapeutics Corp were priced at $295.43, giving the company a market cap of approximately $13.58 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 14.47, below the industry median of 26.97, indicating a potentially lower valuation relative to its peers.

The stock's GF Value is calculated at $286.57, leading to a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.03, suggesting that the stock is Fairly Valued.

The GF Value is derived from historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor based on past returns and growth, and supplemented by future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation metrics of United Therapeutics Corp.

