Insider Sale: Director and 10% Owner John Priore Sells Shares of Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH)

On June 14, 2024, John Priore, Director and 10% Owner of Priority Technology Holdings Inc (PRTH, Financial), executed a significant transaction by selling 598,187 shares of the company. The sale was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 8,752,711 shares of Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Technology Holdings Inc operates as a leading provider of merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions. The company offers a comprehensive suite of payment solutions and services that meet the needs of financial institutions, merchants, and consumers.

The transaction occurred when shares of Priority Technology Holdings Inc were priced at $3.56, resulting in a market cap of approximately $358.693 million. According to the GF Value, the stock is currently modestly undervalued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.62, suggesting potential for price appreciation.

The insider transaction history for Priority Technology Holdings Inc shows a pattern of more sales than purchases among insiders over the past year, with 20 insider sales and only 2 insider buys. This could indicate various strategic adjustments by insiders based on their individual assessments of the company's stock value and future prospects.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This recent sale by John Priore could be part of normal portfolio adjustments or other strategic financial planning. Investors and stakeholders in Priority Technology Holdings Inc should keep an eye on further insider transactions, as they provide valuable insights into the perspectives of those most familiar with the company.

