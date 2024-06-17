On June 17, 2024, Hope Cochran, Director at MongoDB Inc (MDB, Financial), executed a sale of 1,174 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 13,011 shares of MongoDB Inc.

MongoDB Inc (MDB, Financial) is a technology company that specializes in database solutions. It offers MongoDB, a database platform that allows developers to configure, manage, and scale database applications. The platform is designed to meet the demands of modern apps with a powerful, flexible, and scalable approach.

Over the past year, Hope Cochran has sold a total of 7,698 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for MongoDB Inc shows a pattern of 57 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

As of the date of the recent transaction, shares of MongoDB Inc were trading at $224.38, giving the company a market cap of $16.05 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for MongoDB Inc is $463.55 per share, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.48.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

