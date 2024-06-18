Q4 2024 America's CAR-MART Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jun 18, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to America's Car-Mart fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers' presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised today's conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Vickie Judy, America's Car-Mart CFO. Please go ahead.



Vickie Judy - America's CAR-MART Inc-Chief Financial Officer



Good morning, and welcome to America's Car-Mart's fourth quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings call for the period ending April 30, 2024. Joining me today is Doug Campbell, our company's President and CEO. We've issued our earnings release earlier this morning and it is available on our website, along with the slide of supplemental material. We will post the transcript of our prepared remarks following this call and the Q&A session will be available through the webcast after the call.



