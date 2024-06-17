Insider Sale: SVP & Chief Accounting Officer Daniel Borges Sells 3,095 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

On June 17, 2024, Daniel Borges, Senior Vice President & Chief Accounting Officer of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM, Financial), sold 3,095 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $86.83 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 0 shares of Iron Mountain Inc.

Iron Mountain Inc specializes in storage and information management services, providing solutions that include records storage, data management, document management, data centers, art storage and logistics, and secure shredding to help organizations lower storage costs, comply with regulations, recover from disaster, and better use their information.

Over the past year, Daniel Borges has sold a total of 4,091 shares of Iron Mountain Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

The stock of Iron Mountain Inc was trading at $86.83 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $26.00 billion. This valuation places the company's price-earnings ratio at 134.39, significantly above both the industry median of 16.59 and the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of Iron Mountain Inc is estimated at $62.74 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.38.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company’s past performance and estimated future business outcomes. This valuation metric suggests that investors should exercise caution if considering investing at current price levels.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

