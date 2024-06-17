On June 17, 2024, Joel Reiss, Co-Chief Operating Officer of TransDigm Group Inc (TDG, Financial), executed a sale of 3,000 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 3,600 shares of TransDigm Group Inc.

TransDigm Group Inc, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a leading global designer, producer, and supplier of highly engineered aerospace components, systems, and subsystems for use on nearly all commercial and military aircraft in service today.

The shares were sold at a price of $1,311.67, valuing the transaction at approximately $3,935,010. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where TransDigm Group Inc has seen a total of 53 insider sells and only 2 insider buys. Over the past year, Joel Reiss has sold a total of 30,000 shares and has not made any purchases.

The current market cap of TransDigm Group Inc is approximately $74.96 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 53.13, which is higher than the industry median of 34.54 and also above the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of TransDigm Group Inc is estimated at $1,009.29 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and market valuations, especially considering the stock's current valuation levels relative to its GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.