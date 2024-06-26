Alaleh Nouri, the Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp (PRCT, Financial), executed a sale of 10,000 shares of the company on June 17, 2024. The transaction was filed with the SEC and details that the shares were sold at a price of $62.18 each. Following this transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of robotic surgical systems. These systems are used in minimally invasive procedures, particularly targeting the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Over the past year, Alaleh Nouri has sold a total of 108,621 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp and has not purchased any shares. The company's insider transaction history reveals a pattern of 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the same period.

The stock of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corp was trading at $62.18 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $3.19 billion.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $70.70, suggesting that the stock is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.88. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and estimated future business outcomes.

This recent insider sell might provide investors with an insight into the insider's perspective on the stock's valuation relative to its current trading price.

