Grindr Inc (GRND) CEO George Arison Sells 87,069 Shares

On June 18, 2024, George Arison, Chief Executive Officer of Grindr Inc (GRND, Financial), sold 87,069 shares of the company, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 3,025,597 shares of Grindr Inc.

Grindr Inc operates as a mobile-focused social networking and online dating application for gay, bi, trans, and queer people. The platform allows users to create personal profiles and use their GPS position to list other users nearby.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 87,069 shares and purchased 2,937 shares. The recent transaction on June 18 was executed at a stock price of $10.14, valuing the sale at approximately $882,740.06.

The market cap of Grindr Inc is currently $1.74 billion. The company's valuation metrics, including the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are accessible for further details on the company's financial health and stock valuation.

Insider transaction trends for Grindr Inc show a pattern of 5 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year. This activity can be visualized in the following insider trend image:

For more detailed information on the valuation of Grindr Inc, investors may refer to the GF Value of the stock.

