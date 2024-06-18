Release Date: June 18, 2024

Positive Points

La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB, Financial) reported consolidated delivered sales of $554 million for the fourth quarter, up 22% compared to the pre-pandemic fourth quarter.

The company achieved a non-GAAP operating margin of 9.4% and non-GAAP EPS of $0.95 for the quarter.

La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) generated strong operating cash flow of $53 million for the quarter and $158 million for the full fiscal year.

The company maintained a healthy balance sheet with $341 million in cash and no external debt.

La-Z-Boy Inc (LZB) continued to expand its retail footprint, opening six company-owned stores and acquiring 11 independently owned La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores.

Negative Points

Fourth-quarter sales decreased by 1% compared to the prior year, which benefited from above-normal pandemic backlog deliveries.

Written same-store sales for the company-owned retail segment declined by 5% in the fourth quarter compared to the prior year.

The overall furniture and home furnishings industry continues to face headwinds from higher interest rates and low housing turnover.

Joybird's written sales declined by 1% in the quarter compared to the previous year.

The company expects continued macroeconomic challenges for most of the new fiscal year, with the industry potentially contracting by up to 5%.

Q & A Highlights

Q: We noticed the margin performance in the quarter was above expectations. Was this due to higher volumes or manufacturing efficiencies?

A: (Bob Lucian, CFO) It was primarily due to higher volumes. We continue to make progress on plant efficiencies, but the higher volume, especially due to weather-related delays in January pushing more volume into Q4, drove the margins higher than expected.

Q: How is the restructuring process progressing, and are we still expecting the 50-60 basis points improvement in wholesale margins?

A: (Bob Lucian, CFO) We are about one quarter delayed but still expect the 50-60 basis points improvement. The process involves multiple plants, and we are proceeding cautiously to maintain quality and customer service. We expect completion by the end of Q1.

Q: Regarding the 12-15 new store openings, does this include acquisitions of independent stores?

A: (Melinda Whittington, CEO) No, the 12-15 new store openings are separate from any acquisitions. These are new store openings.

Q: What are the key drivers for the increased pace of new store openings compared to last year?

A: (Melinda Whittington, CEO) We have laid the groundwork for good site selection and are leveraging our balance sheet to put up capital where needed to keep the process moving. This has allowed us to increase from six new stores last year to over a dozen next year.

Q: How should we think about the shape of the year given the positive comps in Q1 and Q2?

A: (Melinda Whittington, CEO) We are seeing a solid start with Memorial Day results, outperforming the market despite challenging consumer behavior. We expect summer to be slow but are optimistic about growth later in the fiscal year, potentially aided by interest rate cuts.

Q: What initiatives do you think will be most impactful in driving the business over the next year?

A: (Melinda Whittington, CEO) Expanding our company-owned retail is key. It allows us to control the brand experience end-to-end, leverage consumer data, and benefit from integrated margins. This focus will drive both consumer satisfaction and financial performance.

Q: How should we think about margins for the year, especially if sales remain pressured?

A: (Bob Lucian, CFO) We have levers to pull, such as adjusting plant shifts and store hours. We are focusing on in-store execution and expect margin improvements from our restructuring project. This will deliver meaningful margin improvement starting in Q2.

Q: Was fiscal year 2024 a normal year from a working capital standpoint?

A: (Bob Lucian, CFO) Yes, it was fairly normal. We made improvements in inventory and had high external wholesale sales in Q4, causing receivables to go up.

Q: What are your thoughts on cash flow and capital allocation for fiscal 2025?

A: (Bob Lucian, CFO) We expect to continue acquisitions, share buybacks, and dividends, which will be in excess of our operating cash flow. We are confident in our ability to manage our cash balance effectively.

Q: Can you provide more color on the progression of the quarter and May's performance?

A: (Melinda Whittington, CEO) May was solid, outperforming the industry. We are seeing results from our investments in messaging and product offerings. We expect a challenging year but are confident in our ability to grow and improve our bottom line.

