Group President Kwang Tan sold 13,451 shares of Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) on June 17, 2024, as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 183,496 shares of the company. The shares were sold at a price of $31.3 per share, totaling approximately $421,219.3.

Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) is a global company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to various industries. This includes the automotive, communications, consumer, healthcare, and industrial sectors, among others.

Over the past year, Kwang Tan has sold a total of 73,320 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. The insider transaction history for Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) shows a pattern of 39 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

The stock of Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) was trading at $31.3 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $12.7 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 13.75, which is lower than the industry median of 24.125.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value estimate for Flex Ltd (FLEX, Financial) is $16.30 per share, making the stock significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.92.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This sale by the insider may be of interest to current and potential investors, providing insight into insider confidence and valuation perspectives at current market prices.

