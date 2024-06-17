On June 17, 2024, Douglas Trussler, Director and 10% Owner, purchased 20,300 shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc (MPAA, Financial). Following this transaction, the insider now owns 270,300 shares of the company, as detailed in the SEC Filing.

Motorcar Parts of America Inc specializes in the manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of aftermarket automotive parts. The company's products include alternators, starters, wheel hub assembly products, and brake master cylinders primarily for imported and domestic vehicles.

Over the past year, Douglas Trussler has increased his holdings by purchasing a total of 270,300 shares and has not sold any shares.

The insider transaction history for Motorcar Parts of America Inc shows a trend with 19 insider buys and 2 insider sells over the past year.

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America Inc were trading at $5.73 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of $129.477 million.

According to the GF Value, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.38, suggesting that it is a Possible Value Trap, Think Twice. The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.