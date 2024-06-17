On June 17, 2024, Steven Chapman, CEO and President of Natera Inc (NTRA, Financial), executed a sale of 6,105 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on June 18, 2024, as reported in the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 213,351 shares of Natera Inc.

Natera Inc specializes in genetic testing and diagnostics with a focus on prenatal, neonatal, and cancer testing solutions. The company's advanced technology provides critical information for parents and cancer patients seeking genetic insights into health and treatment options.

Over the past year, Steven Chapman has sold a total of 207,371 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent transaction continues a trend of insider sales at Natera Inc, with a total of 90 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

Shares of Natera Inc were trading at $111.61 on the day of the transaction. The company currently holds a market cap of approximately $13.26 billion. According to the GF Value, the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.59, suggesting that the shares might be trading at a premium compared to their intrinsic value.

The GF Value of $70.39 is derived from historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider selling activity may be of interest to current and potential investors trying to understand market sentiment and the actions of key executives within Natera Inc.

