On June 18, 2024, Michael Rosenbaum, CEO of Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE, Financial), executed a sale of 5,582 shares of the company. The transaction was filed on the same day through an SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 239,793 shares of Guidewire Software Inc.

Guidewire Software Inc specializes in providing software solutions for property and casualty (P&C) insurers. Their products help in underwriting, policy administration, claims management, and billing functions, enhancing the operational efficiency of their clients.

Over the past year, Michael Rosenbaum has sold a total of 49,248 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 29 insider sells and no insider buys at Guidewire Software Inc.

Shares of Guidewire Software Inc were priced at $134.54 on the day of the transaction. The company has a market cap of approximately $11.20 billion.

The stock is currently considered Significantly Overvalued with a price-to-GF Value ratio of 1.31, based on a GF Value of $102.99. The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the valuation metrics of Guidewire Software Inc.

