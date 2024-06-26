President Ichiro Aoki of Indie Semiconductor Inc (INDI, Financial) executed a sale of 150,000 shares of the company on June 18, 2024, according to the SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 36,631 shares of the company.

Indie Semiconductor Inc is a technology-driven company focused on designing and manufacturing semiconductors and software platforms for the automotive industry. The company's products are integral in applications such as Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), connectivity, user experience, and electrification.

Over the past year, Ichiro Aoki has sold a total of 350,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Indie Semiconductor Inc shows a total of 19 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Indie Semiconductor Inc were trading at $6.57 on the day of the insider's recent transaction. This pricing gives the company a market cap of $1.092 billion.

The stock's valuation metrics, such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are calculated based on historical trading multiples, adjustments for past performance, and future business expectations.

With a current price of $6.57 and a GF Value of $16.51, Indie Semiconductor Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.4, suggesting that the stock might be a possible value trap, and investors should think twice before making an investment decision.

This insider sale could be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and company valuation metrics to gauge potential investment opportunities or risks associated with Indie Semiconductor Inc.

