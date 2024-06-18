Release Date: June 18, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue increased by 10% in 2023, reaching $7.8 million.

Positive operating cash flow generated in Q1 2024.

Expenses reduced by 17% year-over-year in Q1 2024.

Gross profit margin improved to 86% in Q1 2024 from 40% in Q1 2023.

Launch of the new Passkey:YOU authentication solution targeting underserved workplace scenarios.

Negative Points

Decline in recurring and customer services and hardware revenue.

Loss of a large service agreement and a significant customer order did not recur.

Operating loss of approximately $500,000 in Q1 2024.

Higher audit and professional fees related to public reporting and regulatory filings.

Inventory write-down of approximately $4 million in 2023, including $3.1 million for African initiatives.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide more details on the financial performance for Q1 2024?

A: Cecilia Welch, CFO, highlighted that Q1 2024 revenues were up 19% sequentially to $2.2 million, driven by an expanded use of BIO-key's biometric client identification system by a long-term financial services customer in South Africa. Gross profit grew to $1.9 million, with a blended gross margin improving to 86% from 40% in Q1 2023. Operating expenses were reduced by 17%, leading to a significant reduction in net loss by 70% to $710,000.

Q: What are the key drivers behind the improved financial performance?

A: Michael DePasquale, CEO, attributed the improved performance to increased revenue from existing customers, cost reduction initiatives, and a strategic focus on larger opportunities. The company also benefited from a growing global distribution network and partnerships with over 150 partners, including value-added resellers and system integrators.

Q: Can you elaborate on the new Passkey:YOU authentication solution?

A: James Sullivan, SVP of Strategy and Compliance, explained that Passkey:YOU is a passwordless authentication solution targeting underserved workplace scenarios involving roving users who share workstations. It eliminates the need for phones or hardware tokens, providing a more cost-effective and user-friendly authentication experience.

Q: How does Passkey:YOU compare to other authentication solutions in the market?

A: Sullivan noted that Passkey:YOU leverages BIO-key's biometric authentication and is compliant with FIDO standards. It offers a lower total cost of ownership and superior user experience compared to phone-based or hardware token solutions, making it ideal for environments like manufacturing, retail, and healthcare.

Q: What are the future growth prospects for BIO-key?

A: DePasquale emphasized that the company is well-positioned for growth due to the increasing demand for multifactor authentication and identity and access management solutions. The company plans to continue leveraging its partnerships and expanding its customer base to drive revenue and achieve profitability.

Q: How is BIO-key addressing the challenges in the cybersecurity landscape?

A: DePasquale highlighted that BIO-key's solutions help customers meet regulatory and insurance requirements for stronger authentication. The company's biometric offerings provide a more secure and flexible approach to authentication, which is essential for enterprises facing cybersecurity threats and compliance mandates.

Q: What steps is BIO-key taking to improve its cost structure?

A: Welch mentioned that the company has implemented several cost-cutting initiatives, including downsizing its corporate headquarters and reducing sales personnel and marketing expenses. These efforts have contributed to a significant reduction in operating losses and are expected to support the company's path to profitability.

Q: Can you provide an update on the company's inventory management?

A: Welch stated that BIO-key is exploring opportunities to convert slow-moving hardware inventory into cash. The company wrote down approximately $4 million of inventories in 2023 and is working to monetize some of that inventory in the current and upcoming quarters.

Q: What are the key market trends driving demand for BIO-key's solutions?

A: DePasquale noted that the overall identity and access management market is growing due to factors such as cloud migration, remote work, and increasing cybersecurity regulations. BIO-key's solutions are well-suited to address these trends by providing secure and user-friendly authentication options.

Q: How is BIO-key leveraging its partnerships to drive growth?

A: DePasquale explained that the majority of BIO-key's sales are through partnerships with value-added resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. These partnerships allow the company to reach a broader market and focus its direct sales efforts on larger revenue opportunities.

