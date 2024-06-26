What's Driving Montrose Environmental Group Inc's Surprising 34% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar
43 minutes ago

Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG, Financial), a prominent player in the waste management industry, has recently demonstrated a robust performance in the stock market. Over the past week, the company's stock price has surged by 9.24%, and over the last three months, it has seen an impressive increase of 33.92%. Currently, Montrose Environmental Group boasts a market capitalization of $1.66 billion. According to GuruFocus's valuation metrics, the stock is fairly valued at a price of $48.84, closely aligned with its GF Value of $47.56. This valuation suggests that the stock is trading at a price that reflects its intrinsic value, calculated based on historical multiples, past performance adjustments, and future business estimates.

1803430321992134656.png

Company Overview

Montrose Environmental Group Inc operates through various segments including Assessment, Permitting and Response, Measurement and Analysis, and Remediation and Reuse. The company offers a wide range of environmental services such as consulting, emergency response, and remediation. Its Measurement and Analysis segment is particularly notable for testing and analyzing air, water, and soil contaminants. Geographically, the majority of the company's revenue is generated in the United States, positioning it as a key player in the environmental services sector.

Assessing Profitability

Despite its market performance, Montrose Environmental Group's profitability metrics present a mixed picture. The company holds a Profitability Rank of 4/10, indicating moderate profitability within the industry. Its Operating Margin stands at -4.31%, which, although not ideal, fares better than 21.55% of its peers. Additionally, the Return on Equity (ROE) and Return on Assets (ROA) are -9.31% and -3.53% respectively, positioning Montrose slightly ahead of its competitors in these areas. The Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is also low at -3.54%, yet it surpasses 25.21% of industry counterparts.

1803430340585484288.png

Growth Trajectory

Montrose Environmental Group's growth metrics reflect a company with potential yet facing challenges. The Growth Rank is 3/10, indicating below-average growth. The 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is a modest 1.40%, better than 34.58% of its industry peers. However, the 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share shows a more promising figure at 17.60%, outperforming 81.97% of competitors. The 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is impressive at 35.70%, yet the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate is -8.70%, highlighting some volatility in earnings performance.

1803430357014573056.png

Investor Confidence

Notable investors have shown confidence in Montrose Environmental Group, with Ron Baron (Trades, Portfolio) holding 1,154,030 shares, representing 3.39% of the shares. Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio) also hold significant stakes, further underscoring the investment community's interest in the company's future.

Competitive Landscape

Montrose Environmental Group operates in a competitive industry, with key players like LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA, Financial), Enviri Corp (NVRI, Financial), and Ambipar Emergency Response (AMBI, Financial) also vying for market share. These companies, with market caps significantly lower than Montrose, highlight the diverse range of firms within the waste management sector.

Conclusion

Montrose Environmental Group Inc has shown a strong stock performance recently, supported by significant investor interest and a solid market position. However, the company's mixed profitability and growth metrics suggest a cautious approach. Investors should keep an eye on how Montrose navigates its challenges and leverages its strengths in the evolving environmental services landscape.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.