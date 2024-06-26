Glenn Fogel, CEO and President of Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG, Financial), sold 750 shares of the company on June 17, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 25,471 shares of Booking Holdings Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc operates as a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, offering services through brands such as Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, Rentalcars.com, and others. The company's platform allows customers to make travel and restaurant reservations online.

Over the past year, Glenn Fogel has sold a total of 18,379 shares and has not purchased any shares. This recent transaction continues a trend seen across the company, where there have been 41 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc were trading at $3,900.50 on the day of the sale. The company has a market cap of approximately $134.80 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 29.80, which is above the industry median of 19.375.

The stock's valuation according to the GF Value is $3,936.17, indicating a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99. This suggests that Booking Holdings Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This insider sale might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's current valuation metrics.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.