Steelcase Inc. Q1 Fiscal 2025 Earnings: EPS Meets Expectations, Revenue Slightly Misses, Order Growth Impresses

Steelcase Inc (SCS) released its 8-K filing on June 20, 2024, detailing its first quarter fiscal 2025 results.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: $727.3 million, slightly below the estimated $729.13 million and down 3% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $10.9 million, or $0.09 per share, compared to $1.5 million, or $0.01 per share, in the prior year.
  • Order Growth: 8% overall, with a notable 10% increase in the Americas and 2% in International markets.
  • Operating Income: Improved by $10.3 million year-over-year, reaching $17.6 million.
  • Gross Margin: Improved by 180 basis points year-over-year, excluding restructuring costs.
  • Share Repurchase: 1.5 million shares repurchased for $18.7 million, with $87.7 million remaining under the repurchase authorization.
  • Second Quarter Outlook: Revenue expected between $850 to $875 million, with EPS projected between $0.33 to $0.37.
Article's Main Image

Steelcase Inc, a leading furniture company based in the United States, reported its first quarter fiscal 2025 earnings, revealing a mixed performance. The company, known for its brands such as Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, and Designtex, offers a wide range of furniture and architectural products and services aimed at enhancing workplace environments.

1803742318575120384.png

Performance Overview

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, Steelcase Inc reported revenue of $727.3 million, a 3% decline compared to the $751.9 million reported in the same period last year. This figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $729.13 million. However, the company achieved a net income of $10.9 million, or $0.09 per share, aligning with the analyst estimate of $0.09 per share. Adjusted earnings per share were reported at $0.16, a significant improvement from the $0.09 reported in the prior year.

Segment Performance and Challenges

The revenue decline was consistent across both the Americas and International segments, each experiencing a 3% drop. On an organic basis, revenue decreased by 1% in the Americas and 2% in International. The Americas segment faced challenges due to a lower beginning backlog, which was impacted by previous supply chain disruptions and extended delivery timeframes. However, the segment saw a 10% growth in orders, driven by large corporate customers and the education sector.

Internationally, the segment experienced a 2% growth in orders, with a 4% increase in EMEA markets offset by a 3% decline in Asia Pacific. The growth in EMEA was broad-based, except for a decline in Germany, while the Asia Pacific region saw declines in most markets, partially offset by strong growth in India.

Financial Achievements

Steelcase Inc reported an operating income of $17.6 million, a notable increase of $10.3 million compared to the prior year. Adjusted operating income was $28.2 million, up by $8.5 million. This improvement was primarily driven by better gross margins, despite the lower volume. The company also recorded $6.3 million in restructuring costs, aimed at cost improvement initiatives and operational effectiveness.

“We are pleased with our first quarter results, which reflected higher than expected adjusted earnings improvement and 10% order growth in the Americas,” said Sara Armbruster, president and CEO.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q1 2025 Q1 2024 % Change
Revenue $727.3 million $751.9 million (3)%
Net Income $10.9 million $1.5 million 626.7%
Adjusted EPS $0.16 $0.09 77.8%
Operating Income $17.6 million $7.3 million 141.1%

Analysis and Outlook

Steelcase Inc's performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 highlights both achievements and challenges. The company's ability to improve its operating income and adjusted earnings per share, despite a decline in revenue, underscores its effective cost management and operational efficiency. The growth in orders, particularly in the Americas, indicates strong demand from large corporate customers and the education sector.

Looking ahead, Steelcase Inc has projected second quarter fiscal 2025 revenue to be in the range of $850 to $875 million, with expected earnings per share between $0.33 to $0.37. The company remains optimistic about achieving its full-year financial targets, assuming stable macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions.

“With the strength of our first quarter results and second quarter outlook, we have increased confidence of achieving our targets and potentially reaching the higher end of the range for our income targets,” said Dave Sylvester, senior vice president and CFO.

Overall, Steelcase Inc's first quarter results reflect a resilient performance amidst challenging market conditions, positioning the company for potential growth in the upcoming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Steelcase Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.