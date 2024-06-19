Jun 19, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
Jeff O'Dwyer - Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC - Investment Manager - Continental Europe
Good morning, everybody, and thank you for joining the Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Half Year Results for the 6 months ending 31 March, 2024.
I'm Jeff O'Dwyer. I'm the Fund Manager of the trust and I'm joined by Rick Murphy, who's the Finance Manager.
Just a bit of housekeeping first. You have the opportunity to download the presentation that I'll be giving together with the interim report. You can do that via the webinar. Also, we welcome any questions that you may have. You can also click on the little icon there. To provide any questions, we can go through those at the end of the presentation and then finally, we welcome any feedback. At the end, there's a survey that you can undertake and we welcome your thoughts.
The plan is, I'll run through a business update. I'll give you an overview and a bit of flavor on markets, what we're doing to ensure not only that assets and income is growing and we're creating value and we've got the
Half Year 2024 Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Jun 19, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...